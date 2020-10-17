After recovering from COVID-19, Tamannah taking baby steps to regain stamina

She said she is currently taking a break from her schedule and rehabilitating herself and building up immunity.

Flix COVID-19

Tamannaah Bhatia contracted a high fever while filming for an ad film at a studio in Hyderabad, and later she tested positive for coronavirus. She was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after her diagnosis for further treatment. Later, medical professionals have advised her to stay under home quarantine and she stayed in the city for the quarantine period. After completing her quarantine period, she headed back to Mumbai, where she got a warm welcome from her parents as she reached home.

On Friday she had posted a video on Instagram of her workout schedule. The actress shared that she was struggling to do even four push-ups though there was a time she could do 40 at one go. In the video, she was talking about taking baby steps to get back her stamina and is currently taking a break from her schedule and rehabilitating herself and building up immunity. “I am also figuring how and when I can get back to working out though I was doing yoga even in isolation. I want to get well completely before resuming work, but I don’t have the luxury of taking a long break. Also, given the kind of person I am, I don’t think I’ll be able to stay away from work for too long. I am giving myself another week to get back on set.”

In August, Tamannaah's parents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She had shared the COVID diagnosis of both her parents on Twitter stating that they have been following all precautionary guidelines. She had also revealed that after her parents' diagnosis, she had tested negative for the virus. Later the actress had informed fans of the development with a tweet posted on August 26.

On the career front, With a slew of projects in her kitty, Tamannaah is looking at a very busy year with multiple releases including Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy. Seetimaarr, which is being directed by Sampath Nandi. Seetimaarr is a sports drama that has Gopichand and Tamannaah in lead roles with Digangana Suryavanshi and Bhumika Chawla in supporting roles. Mani Sharma is composing music for this flick. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under his banner, the film is being made on a budget of Rs 25 crore.

It was originally planned as an April release this year to cash in on the summer vacation but with the lockdown due to the coronavirus scare, the release stands postponed.

She was also recently roped in for the Telugu remake of Bollywood flick Andhadhun starring Tollywood star Nithin. Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh have been roped in for the Telugu remake. While Tamannaah would reprise Tabu's role and Radhika Apte's role will be portrayed by Nabha Natesh.

There are also reports that Tamannaah is most likely to be roped in as the leading lady for Vijay's next with director A.R.Murugadoss which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The duo had previously seen together in Sura.