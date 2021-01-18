In the first look poster, Ram Charan is seen in the grand temple set that Chiranjeevi had recently shared a video of on social media. The makers have erected a massive temple town set for the film on about 20 acres. Recently Chiru took to his social media sharing a sneak-peek into the sets. Sharing the video he wrote," The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all.” (sic).

The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all. pic.twitter.com/P4psg5TDVn

Directed by Koratala Siva, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. In the film, he’s rumored to be playing dual roles.

Acharya marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva, best known for helming films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage. The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as a replacement for Trisha.

The film also has Sonu Sood who is rumored to be playing the antagonist. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Tirru.

Apart from this film, Ram Charan also has the multistarrer RRR in which he is starring along side Jr Ntr. Last year the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr. NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him. Even life and bullet surrender to him. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles. The film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.