After Rajini's announcement, his advisor Tamilaruvi Manian quits politics

Tamilaruvi Manian said he is leaving politics for good, and will not be returning.

Tamilaruvi Manian, leader of Gandhi Makkal Iyakkam and supervisor of Rajinikanth’s proposed political party, has announced that he will be quitting politics altogether. In a letter, the senior politician has said that he will exit politics, never to re-enter. This announcement comes a day after Rajini's exit. However, Tamilaruvi Manian does not mention Rajinikanth or his latest announcement anywhere in this letter.

“There is nothing left for me to achieve in this politics, where there is no difference between an emerald and a pebble. It is only wise of me to stand apart from the political arena that does not appreciate my honesty, purity and discipline in life,” the letter reads. In conclusion, he said that writer Kannadasan, when he exited DMK, said that he would go and come (poi varugiren), whereas he will leave and not return.

Notably, in a recent opinion essay that appeared in Dinamani earlier this month titled “Rajinikanth - my last hope”, Tamilaruvi Manian had written about his first meeting with the actor prior to his announcement of his entry into politics. Briefly touching upon what they discussed during the first meeting, he drew parallels between Rajini’s modesty and kindness with that of Krishna, Jesus, the Prophet and Gandhi. “Rajini holds love and modesty very closely. I believe that a good change will happen in Tamil Nadu’s politics. He is the last hope of my political life,” he had written.

In his latest letter, Tamilaruvi says that he still resides in rented premises, and writes that the only mistake he did was to wish for a political rule that focused on people’s welfare, a rule that brought back Kamarajar’s rule to the state.

Tamilaruvi Manian who has been active in politics for over 50 years, also said that the two Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, have ruined public welfare in the state.