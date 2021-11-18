After protests, Karnataka PU-II mid-term exams to be evaluated at college-level

The Karnataka DPUE also postponed the second year mid-term exams after students complained that a large portion of the exam syllabus has not been completed in many colleges.

news Education

After protests by second-year Pre-University (PU) students against conducting their mid-term exams as board exams in Karnataka, the responsibility of evaluation of answer papers have been given to respective Principals of colleges by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE). The question papers, however, will be made centrally by the DPUE. Additionally, Karnataka Pre-University Board has postponed the mid-term examinations for second-year PU students. The mid-term examinations will now be held between December 13 and 24. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to commence on November 29.

Earlier, in a circular, the DPUE had announced that mid-term exams for second-year PU students would be conducted as board exams. This was done fearing a third wave of COVID-19 infections as the annual examinations for first-year PU students, the batch currently in the second year of PU were canceled owing to the pandemic. Their results had been announced based on their first-year mid-term exams and SSLC (class 10) results.

In the past, the mid-term exams for second-year PU used to be conducted as a college-level exam. This means that each college would create its own question papers for its students based on the syllabus that had been completed in their college. A board exam is when the question paper is made centrally by the DPUE and the evaluation is also done centrally. The students, however, complained that the syllabus was not completed in several colleges and cited other problems which may affect their performances.

The DPUE has also instructed teachers to complete the syllabus and submit a report in this regard. They are also directed to take one-hour extra classes, especially for science stream students. The department is also getting feedback on the syllabus from the teaching fraternity.

The department had also given directions for PU college managements to compulsorily update attendance and unit test results of students. It has also been directed to complete the evaluation of answer papers of mid-term exams by December 31 and submit reports to the department.