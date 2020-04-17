After popularity on Amazon Prime, ‘Dia’ remake rights in demand

Written and directed by KS Ashoka, ‘Dia’ is a romantic drama starring Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith and Kushee.

Flix Sandalwood

The Kannada movie Dia, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, is a hit film among netizens. With the film gaining attention in a big way, it has several filmmakers competing to bag its remake rights. According to Dia’s producer D Krishna Chaitanya, he has been getting several calls from filmmakers in various languages enquiring about the remake rights but the producer is still not decided on it. The film had hit the screens in the month of February and received good response even from non-Kannadiga viewers.

In an interview with Cinema Express, Krishna was quoted as saying, “There have been talks about remaking Dia in other languages, and one filmmaker has come forward to take the rights for all the languages. We are having discussions with him. The demand is mostly coming from Telugu filmmakers, who are keen to have Dia made in their language. A producer from the US is also keen to take up the dubbing rights for the Telugu version and release it in theatres. However, nothing has been finalised, and we are yet to close the deal.”

Dia is a romantic drama written and directed by KS Ashoka and produced by D Krishna Chaitanya under the banner Sri Swarnalatha Productions. The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith and Kushee in the lead roles. The technical crew of Dia included B Ajaneesh Loknath for music, Vishal Vittal and Sourabh Waghmare for camera work, and Naveen Raj for editing.

Director Ashoka, who made his directorial debut with the 2013 horror film 6-5=2 has shifted his focus towards love in his second outing, Dia, which is a love triangle story with one woman and two men. But, that is just a distraction as Ashoka’s actual trick is something else. Ashoka had worked on the script of Dia much before 6-5=2.

