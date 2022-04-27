After man forced to carry son's body on bike in Andhra, 4 ambulance drivers booked

The state government said that the Resident Medical Officer has been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to the hospital superintendent.

news Healthcare

Following the incident of a man having to carry his dead son’s body out of a government hospital after ambulance drivers demanded exorbitant prices in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, four private ambulance drivers have been booked. The Tirupati District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) along with the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) conducted an inquiry into the matter of negligence at the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan (SVR) Ruia Government General Hospital. “The involved ambulances were private ambulances. Criminal cases have been booked against four private ambulance drivers so far,” a government statement said.

The Resident Medical Officer has been suspended over the incident, and a show-cause notice has been issued to the hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi. A committee has been appointed to finalise private ambulance rates which will be displayed widely.

State Health Minister Vidadala Rajani had also said that the government will take measures to ensure that the Mahaprasthanam vehicles (free hearse van service provided by the government) function at night as well. At present, the drivers of these vehicles are only bound to work till 10 pm and therefore do not take up distant journeys after 8 pm, the superintendent had told the media in the wake of the incident. Health Minister Rajani also said that the government would examine the possibility of introducing pre-paid taxis for carrying bodies.

Read: Andhra man forced to carry dead son on bike after ambulances overcharge

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 26, a 10-year-old boy named Jesuva passed away at the Ruia GGH reportedly due to a kidney-related illness. As the private ambulance drivers stationed outside the hospital demanded very high prices for the 90 km journey to their hometown Chitvel, the child’s family members were forced to carry his body on a two-wheeler. The drivers also allegedly blocked the entrance of vehicles hired from outside, thereby not allowing the family to take an ambulance they could afford.