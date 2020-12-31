After Kozhikode, a new case of Shigella infection reported from Ernakulam

Another case of Shigella has been reported from Kerala, this time from Chottanikara in Ernakulam district. A 56-year-old woman is undergoing treatment for the same after being admitted to the hospital for fever and diarrhoea. The source of infection is yet to be identified.

Shigella, a bacterial infection, spreads through water, stale food and infected people's excreta. It was earlier reported from Kozhikode. Seven people were affected, and an 11-year-old had died.

After the infection was reported from Ernakulam district on Tuesday, an emergency meeting was held at the District Medical Office.

Officials have started disinfecting the area from where the infection was reported. Ernakulam district Collector S Suhas told mediapersons that the situation is not alarming and that only two people are under observation.

He added that some more suspected samples have been sent for a culture test, and the results are awaited.

“We have taken samples of nearby hotel food, samples from relatives’ houses and also the water they use. The source can be found only after the results of these samples come,” the Collector said.

In Ernakulam too, the health department will distribute tablets that can prevent bacterial infection.

People with shigellosis experience symptoms one or two days after the bacteria enter the body. Diarrhoea, stomach pain, fever, nausea and vomiting are the common symptoms. Shigellosis is often not deadly. In rare cases, if left undiagnosed, it can result in seizures, rectal prolapse and reactive arthritis.

A week ago, authorities in Kozhikode went into high alert mode after a boy was found infected with shigella, and Health Minister KK Shailaja called upon the people to observe caution.

After the outbreak was reported in Kozhikode, water bodies in the areas which were affected were chlorinated. Medical camps were also organised, where more cases had been detected.