After â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™ shoot, Yash is self-isolating at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru

The team recently wrapped up the shooting of the climactic scene in Hyderabad.

The shooting of KGF: Chapter 2, which happened in Hyderabad, was wrapped up recently. The film's director Prashanth Neel announced this with a tweet and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew post the shoot's wrap. "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life. @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always. An end to the climax shoot. Can't wait for the world to see 'KGF Chapter2' only on the big screen," he tweeted.



Yash and the rest of the team have returned to Bengaluru from Hyderabad and, according to reports, the entire team has undergone COVID-19 testing. As a precautionary measure, and in order to ensure the safety of his family, Yash has isolated himself and is staying in a five-star hotel in the city.

A source from Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 informed Bollywood Hungama, "It is very difficult for Yash to follow the COVID-19 guidelines when he is shooting complicated action sequences with dozens of junior artistes and with mud and fake blood all over his body. Yes, it was risky."

The source added, "So after completing his schedule which ended on 19 December, Yash immediately got himself tested for COVID-19 and moved into his permanent suite at the Taj Hotel. Only after the report came and Yash had tested negative, did he allow his wife and two children to visit him."



Meanwhile, the much-awaited teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will be released by the makers on January 8, 2021. Announcing the same, the team tweeted: "A glance into the empire, it might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger and deadlier!"

KGF: Chapter 2 also has Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar. Farhan Akhtar is backing the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 under his production banner Excel Entertainment.



Initially, it was announced that the film would hit theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020. But that could not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to release KGF: Chapter 2 on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

