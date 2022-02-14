After Kerala trekker Babu's rescue, govt warns of action against illegal trekking

The forest officials, on Sunday night, had spotted torchlights on top of the same hillock, from where trekker Babu fell and was rescued by army personnel.

After the rescue of a 23-year-old trekker from a forest, two State Ministers on Monday, February 14, said that no more violations by those who go on trekking without proper permission would be tolerated by the forest and other departments. State Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that the consideration that was shown to Babu will not be there for those who break the rules and engage in trekking.

Incidentally, soon after the trekker Babu was discharged from the hospital after being rescued, the forest department officials had decided to proceed against him for violating forest rules. But, it was Saseendran who came to Babu's rescue after his mother pleaded that no action be taken, the department officials then withdrew.

"Proper rules and regulations will be there and violators of it will be taken to task," said Saseendran.

The Army rescued Babu, who had got trapped in a fault line of the Cherad hills in Palakkad on February 7. He was given a hero's welcome at the hospital. In media interviews, Babu said if given training, he will even climb Mount Everest. However, he was trolled on social media, which attacked Babu and called his act foolish. They said that the rescue operations cost the state exchequer a staggering sum of Rs 7.5 million, as a team of Army officials came from Tamil Nadu besides two helicopters were also pressed into the rescue operation.

However, on Sunday night, the forest officials were surprised to see torchlights on top of the same hillock, from where Babu fell.

The State Revenue Minister K Rajan also spoke tough and said henceforth none will get the consideration that Babu got, and added that all the 14 district authorities have been asked to prepare appropriate measures for this.