After Kerala local body polls debacle, posters ask for leadership change in Cong

Posters also appeared outside the Kollam DCC office, blaming President Bindu Krishna.

Even as the fury among the second line of leaders over the Kerala local body polls debacle continues in the Congress party in the state, posters appeared outside the party offices urging a leadership change.

Posters against Bindu Krishna, the Kollam District Congress Committee leader, appeared outside the District Congress Committee office in Kollam, alleging that she was an agent of the BJP. The posters, which were reportedly removed later, also appeared outside the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) office in the district. The RSP is an ally of the Congress in the Opposition United Democratic Democratic Front (UDF).

"Bindu Krishna is an agent of BJP. She is payment rani (alleging that she sold seats to BJP). She should be ousted from the party," the posters alleged.

"I am someone who opposes the BJP in every way. There could be people with vested interests doing such things and that is reflected through the posters. It won't affect me though," Bindu told 24News Channel.

Leaders of the Kerala Students' Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress, had come out publicly against Bindu Krishna and asked that she quit the post.

Meanwhile, flex-boards also appeared outside Indira Bhavan, the headquarters of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Thiruvananthapuram, backing Congress MP K Sudhakaran to be made the party chief in the state. Sudhakaran is the Kannur MP.

â€œK Sudhakaran should be made the Kerala chief," the flex-board reads. The flex-boards also appeared outside the MLA Hostel in Thiruvananthapuram. These say that there is no time left for experimentation. The flex-boards appeared in the names of the Youth Congress and the KSU.

The Left won a landslide victory in the local body polls in the state, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. The Left victory has kicked off mud-slinging in the Congress, with many leaders pointing figures at the leadership.

VD Satheesan MLA took a dig at the leadership, saying that the debacle can be analysed after six months (when the Assembly Elections are also done). Shani Mol Usman, MLA of Aroor, questioned the leadership, asking what they were doing other than holding useless press meets.

KPCC President Mullappaly Ramachandran, after the political affairs committee meeting on Friday, told the media that he was facing questions from all sides.

