After Karni Sena's legal notice, Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bombâ€™ renamed â€˜Laxmiiâ€™

The decision was taken after the screening for the Central Board of Film Certification members.

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken by Akshay along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. "NEW DEVELOPMENT... #LaxmmiBomb title changed... New title: #Laxmii... Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP... Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani," he tweeted.

The film directed by Raghava Lawrence was submitted for censor boardâ€™s certification and the decision was taken after the screening for the CBFC members. According to earlier reports, the makers had received a legal notice from the Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the name â€˜Laxmmi Bombâ€™ was demeaning towards goddess Laxmi, adding that the title insulted sentiments.

The horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is a remake of a successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. The soundtrack of the film is composed by Manj Musik, Badshah and Raftaar, and the lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and Raftaar. The music rights have been bagged by Zee Music Company. Vetri is the cinematographer for this venture with Akiv Ali doing the edits.

Muni 2: Kanchana, which came out in 2011, was written, produced and directed by Raghava Lawrence as a sequel to Muni. This hit film starred Raghava Lawrence as the main lead with Sarathkumar and Lakshmi Rai in the lead roles, while Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman played the supporting roles. This film was dubbed and released in Telugu and was remade in Kannada under the title Kalpana. It was also remade in Sinhala as Maya and in Bengali as Mayabini.

Laxmii is slated for release on November 9 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

