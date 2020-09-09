After initial criticism, Guv Tamilisai now gives KCR a thumbs up over COVID-19 crisis

Governor Tamilisai said her suggestions to carry out more testing and prepare more hospitals have been taken up by the state government.

news Politics

Nearly a month after expressing dissatisfaction with the Telangana government’s handling of the coronavirus cris, on Wednesday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has now said that the KCR-led government is effectively dealing with the pandemic.

Tamilisai who completed her one year term as the Governor on Wednesday said that though there was a ‘lag’ initially in conducting COVID-19 tests, the Telangana government has improved its performance and many of her suggestions were now being implemented, she said. Tamilisai is also a medical doctor.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 situation, not only as a Governor, but also as a caring doctor, I have offered so many suggestions. But as the government had some restrictions, they were strictly following the ICMR guidelines... When I gave them the suggestions, they have taken up. Even though it took some time, they are following (now),” she told reporters at the press meet held to mark the completion of one year completion in the Governor’s office.

“But initially there was a little lag I should say," she added.

As of Wednesday, Telangana recorded a total of 1,47,642 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll stands at 916. Presently the state has 31,654 active cases. On Tuesday, the state carried out 62,649 tests as per the medical bulletin.

Before taking up the role of the Governor, Tamilisai was the president of Tamil Nadu BJP.

Tamilisai said that she had suggested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to join the Centre's "Ayushman Bharat"- National Health Protection Mission for the benefit of the people of Telangana.

The Governor said she made suggestions such as carrying out more tests and preparing more hospitals including at the district level also for the treatment of the virus. According to Soundararajan, though the situation is better now with respect to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, it would have been much better had the suggestions given by her been taken “little earlier.”

Earlier in August, in an interview with a news channel, the Governor said that the government was reluctant to consider her suggestions. Tamilisai said that despite writing seven letters to the Chief Minister regarding the health crisis, she did not receive a response from him. Making her dissatisfaction public led to a TRS MLA accusing her of “acting as a BJP president.” The BJP which is the opposition party has been accusing the TRS of failing in handling the COVID-19 crisis.

“Now they (the government) have ramped up the tests. There are hospital presentations at the districts and mobile labs. Now we are picking up I should say,” she said. Replying to a query, she said a vaccine for COVID-19 is expected in 6 to 12 months and hoped that India, particularly Telangana would be the genesis for that.

Reacting to reports that many private teachers are indulging in petty jobs as they are left jobless due to the lockdown, the Governor said the issue should be dealt 'cooperatively' by the school managements.

PTI inputs