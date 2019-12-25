After a gap of 4 years, Telangana's tableau selected for Republic-day parade

Culture

The state of Telangana has finally got an opportunity to showcase its cultural heritage in the form of a tableau at the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2020. This after not being selected for the parade for four years in a row.

The picturesque tableau is about "Bathukamma" and "Medaram -Sammkaa Sarakka Jatara" festivals against the backdrop of Warangal's Thousand pillar temple. The tableau will have two main parts, while one will have the flowers of Bathukamma festival, another will have a women carrying jaggery offerings called Bangaram, that is offered to the deities at Medaram. They will be surrounded by Dappu and folk artists who will give live performances.





The theme tableau presented by the state government has been selected in its full form without any changes, unlike in the past. The state has had bitter experiences in the last four years as the Ministry of Defence rejected all its proposals.

It was in the Republic Day celebrations in 2015 that Telangana debuted, as this was the first Republic Day after the formation of the state. ‘Bonalu’, an annual monsoon festival in the state was the theme with a background of 'Potharaju' and Golconda fort. After that, despite multiple efforts from state government officials, Telangana tableaus were never approved.

Even for the 2015 Republic Day parade, it was after Ramana Reddy, an artist and tableau designer moved the High Court alleging basis that the selection committee gave its nod for the tableau to be displayed at the parade in New Delhi.



In 2019, the state's tableau with ‘Medaram -Sammakka Sarakka Jatara’ as its theme along with Mission Bhagiratha- the government’s flagship drinking water project- and the Kakatiya Dynasty failed to get short-listed.

According to Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, this time the tableau has been cleared by an eight-member committee from the union ministry of defence that finalises tableaus.

The government, this time, took the help of Blink, a start up, for sending the 3D model proposal for selection.