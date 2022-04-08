After bomb threats, schools in Bengaluru send students home as precaution

Most of the schools that received the threat are located in east Bengaluru, and police officials have been deputed to investigate the matter.

Bomb threat

About seven schools in Bengaluru received an unexpected bomb threat email on Friday, April 8, triggering panic across the city. Most of the schools that received the email are located in east Bengaluru, and police officials have been deputed to investigate the matter, along with bomb squads and sniffer dogs.

A parent of a child who attends one of the schools that received the email, told TNM that the students were asked to go home, with other schools that received the threat arranging transport to send the children back. However, the incident has led to many schools in other parts of the city sending their students home as a precautionary measure. According to reports, the schools that received the email include the Indian Public School, St Vincent Pallotti school, Ebenezer International School, and others.

The schools received an email, which said that a bomb has been planted on the premises, and that it was “not a joke”. “Immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands,” it stated, according to a screenshot that is being shared.

The police have said that they are further investigating the matter and ascertaining whether there is a real threat to the schools. However, the identity of those responsible for sending the email has not yet been established.

(This is a developing story)