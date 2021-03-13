After Bobby Simha, Vani Bhojan joins cast of Vikram's 'Chiyaan 60'

Earlier, the makers of the film welcomed Bobby Simha and Simran to the cast of ‘Chiyaan 60’.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vikram’s 60th film, which has tentatively been titled Chiyaan 60, is one of the most-awaited Kollywood films of the year. The makers of this Karthik Subbaraj directorial have been making announcements about the cast over the past few days. On Saturday, it was revealed that Vani Bhojan will join the venture. The production company backing Chiyaan 60 announced the news on Twitter. "@vanibhojanoffl joins the gang #Chiyaan 60 Welcome

Onboard!! #ChiyaanVikram # DhruvVikram A @ karthiksubbaraj Padam..,” the tweet read.

Recently, the makers announced that Bobby Simha and Simran too will be part of the cast. Chiyaan 60 marks Bobby Simha’s sixth project with Karthik Subbaraj. Simran and Vikram have also collaborated for Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, which is yet to be released. The action-drama is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio.

Initially, Anirudh Ravichander was brought on board as the music composer. However, due to clashing dates, Santhosh Narayanan has now been signed on for the role. Chiyaan 60 marks the first-time collaboration between Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram. The shooting for the film will reportedly commence after Vikram wraps up shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming action-thriller Cobra in Russia. The filming for Chiyaan 60 will take place in parts of Chennai, Goa and Darjeeling.

Chiyaan 60 is likely to hit the big screens towards the end of 2021. Fans await further information about the project from the makers. Vani Bhojan is reportedly playing the role of Vikram’s girlfriend in the film. However, makers are yet to make an official introduction of the cast.

Vani has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil movies. She made her Kollywood debut with the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial Oh My Kadavule. She also played a pivotal role in the mystery- thriller Lock Up, the SG Charles directorial released on ZEE5.

Vani is currently working on a number of Kollywood projects. She is playing the lead role in upcoming Tamil film Casino. The film is directed by Mark Joel and also features Madhampatty Rangaraj, John Mahendran and Ramesh Thilak in lead roles. She will be starring opposite Sasikumar in upcoming Tamil film Pagaivanuku Arulvai. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Thazh Thiravaa and has signed up for a project with 2D Entertainment, which is yet to be titled.