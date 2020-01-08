After Airtel, Jio launches free voice and video calls over wi-fi

Telecom

Customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling, and this service supports over 150 handset models.

With the aim of offering the best products and experience to its consumers, Jio on Wednesday announced the launch of nationwide free Voice and Video calling over Wi-Fi. Jio has been testing this service over the past few months, to provide a robust experience to every customer at launch.

The voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience.



Jio Wi-Fi calling works on the largest ecosystem of handsets and Jio customers can also make Video over Wi-Fi calls.

Commenting on the launch, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said, “At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network.”

This comes after Airtel recently rolled out its free Voice Over Wi-Fi service – ‘Airtel Wi-Fi calling’ in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and Kolkata. It was first launched in Delhi NCR in December.

Jio Wi-Fi calling will be enabled pan-India between 7th and 16th January, 2020.

Here’s how to enable wi-fi calling on your device:

iOS

Go to Settings Click on Phone Click on wi-fi Calling Enable the switch

Android