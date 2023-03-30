After 26 years, Jayaraaj and Suresh Gopi reunite for Oru Perumgaliyattam

The duo last collaborated in the 1997 classic ‘Kaliyattam’, a critically acclaimed film that had won both of them a National Award each.

Flix Malayalam cinema

Nearly 26 years after the critically acclaimed Kaliyattam, an adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy Othello, director Jayaraaj and actor Suresh Gopi are reuniting for a Yoodlee Films production titled Oru Perumgaliyattam. Suresh Gopi has shared the first look of his character, Peruvannan, via his social media handles. The film will also feature stars including Shine Tom Chacko, Anaswara Ranjan, and BS Avinash of KGF: Chapter 2 fame. The 1997 classic Kaliyattam was a major cinematic milestone for both Jayaraaj and Suresh Gopi, who had both won a National Award each for the film.



Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set of Oru Perumgaliyattam, Jayaraaj said that like Kaliyattam, the new film will also be set against the backdrop of Malabar’s ritualistic art form of Theyyam. But the new project bears no correlation to the 1997 film, he clarified, adding that the upcoming film is assured to be a different experience for the viewers.



“Both of us were looking for a good script to collaborate again and we are really happy we finally have one. We are glad that Yoodlee films saw merit in this project and are on board. The shoot has started and everyone is thrilled about how the story is shaping up. We are all doing our best to create what we hope will be a landmark film,” Jayaraaj said in a press release.

Suresh Gopi said that while both Jayaraaj and he have amassed a lot of experience with time, memories of Kaliyattam have remained with them, and even in the hearts of the audience. “We had the desire to create another milestone and we finally have a perfect script. I am looking forward to working with a very talented cast and crew,” he said.