After 18 months of WFH, Wipro employees to return to office from Sept 13

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji also put out a short video showing how well the campus is ready to welcome its employees and their safety is ensured at multiple checkpoints.

Atom Work

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji took to social media on Sunday to announce the resumption of work at company offices after 18 months due to the COVID-19 situation. "After 18 long months, our leaders are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (Monday) twice a week. All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely," he said in a tweet.

Premji also put out a short video of 59 seconds showing how well campus is ready to welcome its employees and their safety is ensured at multiple checkpoints through temperature checks and QR scans.

After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely. pic.twitter.com/U8YDs2Rsyo â€” Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) September 12, 2021

Wipro's annual report stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from the office.

"We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in future," Premji said in the report.

Meanwhile, Wipro in July said it would invest $1 billion (Rs 7,454 crore) over the next 3 years to expand cloud services for business transformation of its clients worldwide. "We will invest $1 billion over the next 3 years in cloud services, technologies, acquisitions and partnerships to simplify and accelerate business operations of our clients," said the Bengaluru-based IT firm in a statement.

The company also unveiled FullStride cloud services to enhance its offerings and talent to its clients. "As the cloud opportunity accelerates, FullStride services bring together our full portfolio of capabilities, offerings and talent to our clients across verticals," it said.

With consistent growth in cloud business, the company said it employs about 79,000 techies to provide a range of cloud services to clients such as Telefonica Germany, O2, Verifone and Metro AG in Europe.