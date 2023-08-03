Afghan students in India face uncertain future as MEA delays scholarships

Afghan students might be forced to choose between returning to Afghanistan in extremely risky circumstances or overstaying their visas in India if they do not receive the necessary financial aid from ICCR.

news Education

As the deadlines for applications for the next academic year draw close, a serious concern looms over Afghan students studying in India. With Afghanistan’s economy in dire straits since the takeover of the Taliban in August 2021, Afghan students in India are dependent on scholarships granted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). However, no announcements regarding scholarships for Afghan nationals for the upcoming academic year 2023–2024 have been made yet. The uncertain future that the Afghan students in India face as a result of the Taliban government's restrictive policies necessitates immediate intervention and assistance, especially for women. Unlike some of the students who were able to immigrate as dependents to countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, or Canada, many students who have completed courses from Indian universities have few options for relief but to stay back longer in India. The students said that the only way out is to apply for scholarships from the ICCR and enrol in new courses at universities in India. That becomes strenuous without visa extensions and financial aid in the form of scholarships.

Even as no announcements regarding scholarships for Afghan students for 2023–2024 have been made, students from other countries have already started arriving in India. As the deadline for submitting college applications approaches, a pressing concern hangs over the students. These students might be forced to choose between returning to Afghanistan in extremely risky circumstances or overstaying their visas in India if they do not receive the necessary financial aid from the ICCR.

Rehman* (26), a graduate of Delhi Technological University (DTU), described the situation of graduates who went back to Afghanistan: “My friend's degree was torn into pieces. He was suspected to be a spy.” Rehman received his Bachelor's degree on August 2. However, DTU has not been supportive in getting a visa extension even as his visa expired three days ago. “They are not being supportive by providing me with the necessary documents for applying for a visa extension. If ICCR announces scholarships, I can get my certificates, and enrol in a master's course, and thereby stay in India safely,” Rehman said.

Every academic year, ICCR announces 3900 scholarships to international students from over 180 countries under various schemes. Six schemes are supported by the ICCR through its grant, and 15 are administered on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Ayush. The scholarships are all fully funded and include a monthly stipend. Every year, about 1000 scholarships are awarded to Afghanistan nationals for undergraduate, masters, and doctoral studies. Another 103 scholarships (undergraduate and masters only) are announced for dependents/children of Afghan defence personnel.

Sumaiyya, a 25-year-old Afghan student at Punjab University in Chandigarh, has finished her master's degree in public administration, which means her scholarship is no longer in effect. She wishes to enrol in a doctoral research programme. In a month, her student visa will expire. "The economic situation at home is worse. My family is having a hard time getting by there. They cannot support me. I still have some money saved but the prices of everything are increasing. I am unsure how long we can survive like this,” Summaiyya said. She added that her parents wish for her to stay back in India as it has become difficult for women in Afghanistan to step outside.

When asked if she wants to return to her home country and live with her family, Sumaiyya answered, “No one wants to stay in another country. No one will be happy in another country. Everyone loves their country.”

Women students worse hit

According to Rehman’s estimates, there are around 200 Afghan female students like Sumaiyya in India who are especially impacted by the delay of the scholarships. "Women who bravely endure challenges to earn a degree abroad cannot turn around and waste their experience. They find it extremely challenging in Afghanistan,” he said.

After prohibiting women from entering parks, gyms, and educational institutions, the Taliban government in July announced a ban on beauty salons in Afghanistan as the latest measure aimed at curbing women's rights. In addition to being a place for grooming and a symbol of leisure, beauty salons also served as a source of income for many.

“I want to find a job and support my family. I do not have anyone to support from countries other than India. If I had, I would not stay here. If the government of India cannot provide scholarships, they could take into account the situation of women Afghan students and provide some special opportunity for us, at least by discussing possible avenues with other countries who can help,” Sumaiyya said.

“We chose India as a destination to pursue education because it is close to home. The culture is somewhat similar and most of us understand Hindi,” Yasmin (25), a post graduate from Punjab University said. Hoping that India will respond to the Afghan students, she said, “Women cannot be left like this. This is the only chance. It is a dangerous situation at home. Female students want to stay here.”

Absence of diplomatic ties

Currently enrolled at Punjab University as a research scholar, Ameer (32) is supported by an ICCR scholarship. As a political science scholar, Ameer believes that a country’s perceived value is important for maintaining international relations. “Cordial relations existed between India and Afghanistan for a long time. They provided a good number of scholarships to students. After the Taliban took over, the country is seen as of no value and hence the situation,” says Ameer.

India used to maintain close ties with Afghanistan before the Taliban formed the government in August 2021. India has been strategically dealing with the Taliban government and in the latest development the government has also set aside Rs 200 crore in the FY 2023-24 budget as financial aid for Afghanistan. Two days after the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, 2021, all Indian diplomats left the country, bringing an end to India’s diplomatic mission there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, stated that the Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to immigrate to India must be given asylum. He added that India must do everything in its power to assist “our Afghan brothers and sisters” who are seeking aid.

“My parents are worried but are not asking me to come back. Economy is badly hit now. No one is finding jobs there. India must help Afghan women here and let them support the Indian economy until things get better,” Yasmin said. The students told TNM that there are several students who are saving up from the scholarship and sending money home.

“We met the officials at MEA once. They told us that we should not approach the Ministry as the ICCR and Afghan Embassy are already there to bring issues to their notice. But ICCR and the Embassy have been telling us to wait for the past five months. Foreign students have arrived in DTU and are undergoing an orientation programme. Admissions in all colleges will be closed soon. What can we do then?” Rehman asked.

“Currently, 600 Afghan students are studying in India. India has an enormous population and can aid this small population too. India can take pride in its assistance on the international stage. If the government is concerned about security, it is unclear why because these are not new students. These are the people who arrived after clearing all security checks,” Ameer said. Ameer added that the students are hopeful that the situation in Afghanistan will get better and look forward to receiving India’s help. “The students will get time to think about their future and look for opportunities outside,” Ameer said.

A zonal official at ICCR told TNM that the file has been submitted to the MEA and is awaiting approval at the Ministry. As the decision drags on, Afghan students are left to fend for themselves as they try to pursue their academic goals in an unpredictable geopolitical environment.

*All names changed to protect identity.