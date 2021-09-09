Afghan students in Bengaluru stage protest against Taliban and Pakistan

The protesters said that the event was organised against Pakistan for supporting the interim Taliban government, which includes designated terrorists.

Students from Afghanistan staged a demonstration at Bengaluru on Wednesday against the takeover of their country by Taliban and the alleged interference of Pakistan in its internal affairs. They gathered at the Corporation Circle in the city, carrying placards and posters and raised slogans against Taliban and Pakistan. One of the protesters, Ferat Ahmad Noori said that the protest is being organised against Pakistan for supporting the interim Taliban government, which includes designated terrorists. "Pakistan has bombed Panjshir province only to help Taliban terrorists. The protests are happening across the world including Germany and Iran. We want the world to know about the Taliban, about Pakistan. They are killing women, children and people. It's not human," said Masood.

"We are against the Taliban. Those people, the military which has come, most of them are from Pakistan. That's why we are protesting against Pakistan, as well as the Taliban. Both are together, Basheer said. Terming Taliban as "a group of terrorists", he said if all the countries do not stop their onward march, this terrorism' would impact everyone because it would spread to other countries as well, making things difficult to fix again.

Another student who wished not to be named said he was not sure what Afghanistan would offer him once he goes back to his country after completing his studies. "My family resides there. I am worried about their security now. I don't wish to go back and have no clue where I will stay and how long I can avoid going to my country. I am heart broken," the student said.

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government, led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani network as the interior minister.