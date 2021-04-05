Affidavit filed in SC to increase reservation cap: Karnataka Home Min

Many communities in the state have sought changes in the existing reservation system in Karnataka.

news Court

With many communities demanding reservation under various categories, the Karnataka government has filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court to increase the reservation cap in the state, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. "The state government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court to increase the reservation to more than 50% to protect the interests of the backward classes," Bommai said at a function at the Sri Kaginele Mahasamsthana Kanaka Guru Peeth, in Harihar.

According to him, there was a consensus in a Cabinet meeting in this regard and accordingly the affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court. The Karnataka government had on March 22, decided to submit a response to the Supreme Court that social dynamics have changed and the aspirations of the younger class have increased, requiring the reservation to exceed the 50% limit set by the apex court during a meeting of the state Cabinet.

"We are expecting a good decision from the Supreme Court," the Home Minister said. The minister also said that the state government was committed to increasing the reservation.

Since various communities have applied for reservation, including the Halumath community demanding ST (Scheduled Tribe) tag, reservation limit has to be increased above 50%, Bommai said, underlining that the Kuruba community also wanted themselves to be categorised as ST.

In this regard, the government would undertake a study of genealogy. He, however, pointed out that increasing reservation was a challenge because it has to be legally tenable, and it should be practical and within the framework of the constitution.

To deal with the new challenge, a panel of experts, headed by a retired judge, has been formed so that no one should question this decision in future, the minister said.

Speaking about the BJP government in Karnataka, Bommai said the government has been looking after all the communities and religions equally without any bias. He added that the Chief Minister has been extending support to all the communities in the state.