AFC General Secy Windsor John meets Sports Min, pledges support for Indian football

Windsor John was apprised of the details of the Strategic Roadmap of Vision 2047 during his discussions with Sports Minister Thakur and other officials.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John on Wednesday, January 25, pledged the support of the Asian football governing body towards Indian football and praised AIFF's 'Vision 2047' after meeting Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and other officials in New Delhi. Windsor John was apprised of the details of the Strategic Roadmap of Vision 2047 during his discussions with Sports Minister Thakur, Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sandip Pradhan, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran in the national capital.

The 62-year old, who has always taken a keen interest in the progress and promotion of Indian football, appreciated the manner in which Vision 2047 has been planned and hoped all stakeholders will work together to make it a success. He further promised full support from the Asian Football Confederation towards its implementation, and to build the capacity of Indian football to put its plans in motion.

The AFC General Secretary wished India the very best in its endeavours to develop the beautiful game in the country, and hoped that country makes a bigger contribution in Asian football. "I am extremely happy to see the AFC General Secretary and his team assuring support to help take Indian Football to a new level. AFC has always been a solid partner, and has helped develop football across Asia. We are only strengthening partnership to build a better future," said AIFF President Chaubey, in a media release.

AIFF Secretary General Dr Prabhakaran said," This visit by the AFC, with all its experience and expertise, has given us further confidence and encouragement that with their help we can further build our capacity and involve various departments in our bid to take Indian Football forward.

It was great to receive the AFC's feedback on the Strategic Roadmap, which has been taken positively. The AFC has always believed in the potential that Indian Football has. Their confidence in Indian Football and its new leadership has grown."