Aero India: Drones, paragliders, balloons barred in Bengaluru from Feb 1 to 8

Aero India 2021 is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday prohibited flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms like Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), drones and balloons, among others, in the city from February 1 to 8. The decision comes ahead of Aero India 2021, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition, which will be held from February 3 to 5 in Bengaluru.

Flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Robotic Process Automation, paragliders, micro-lights, small aircraft, drones, QuadCopters and balloons are prohibited within the limits of Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate from February 1 to 8, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said in an order issued on Saturday.

Aero India 2021, the 13th edition of the air show and exhibition, is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in the city's northern part.

As a large number of delegates are expected to attend the event, all necessary security measures have already been put in place for the safety of the infrastructure and people at the venue.

As part of the security measures, it is considered necessary to ban the flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms, as they can be used to threaten, damage, harm people and properties on the premises of the event, the Commissioner said in the order.

Aero India was last held in 2019. Among the highlights of the 13th edition, a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber of the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, United States, will perform a "fly-by".

The British defence company BAE Systems said it will showcase advanced platforms and weapon systems at the exhibition. In a press release, it said it will showcase a model of advanced trainer aircraft Hawk and laser-guided rocket APKWS at the exhibition that would be held in Bengaluru from February 3 to 5.