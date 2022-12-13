Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: Check ticket prices

The 14th edition of Aero India, touted to be Asiaâ€™s largest air show, will be held at the Air Force Station in Bengaluruâ€™s Yelahanka in February 2023.

news Bengaluru News

Tickets for the 2023 edition of Aero India, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru, will cost almost the same as the previous one in 2021. Business passes for the first three days of the event will cost Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals, while the public passes for the last two days will cost Rs 2,500 for Indians and $50 for foreign nationals, The Hindu reported. The Aero India air show will be held at the Air Force Station in Bengaluruâ€™s Yelahanka from February 13 to 17, 2023.

The general passes on the last two days provide visitors access to the air show and exhibition area. Passes for just the air display viewing area can be purchased at Rs 1,000 (and $50 for foreign nationals). Customers can avail of a discount if they book their tickets before December 31, according to the Hindu report.

Aero India is touted to be Asiaâ€™s biggest air show. The previous edition in 2021 had the theme of â€˜Conceive, Indigenize, Collaborateâ€™. Several foreign aircraft were unable to make an appearance at the event due to COVID-19 restrictions. There was speculation that the 2021 air show would be shifted to Lucknow from Bengaluru, which has hosted the massive event since 1996. However, the proposal was shelved as there was inadequate infrastructure in Lucknow to host an event of such a large scale.

The event is a showcase of the Indian Air Force's latest jets and fighter planes. It is also an opportunity for the international aviation industry to display its innovations and models to the Indian government.