Aero India 2021: USA flies heavy bomber B-1B with LCA Tejas in Bengaluru

Nicknamed 'The Bone', the B-1B has been deployed in combat operations over Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001.

The American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber was flown for the first time in India at Aero India 2021, the 13th edition of the biennial show on Wednesday, to showcase its capabilities. The long-range, multi-role bomber flew to Bengaluru a week prior to Aero India from the Ellsworth Air Force Base in USAâ€™s South Dakota, to perform a fly-by at the defence exhibition and air show. In a statement, the US Consulate mentioned that the supersonic bomber is capable of carrying out missions worldwide from its bases in the United States, as well as from forward-deployed locations.

"The Boeing's B1-Bomber flew along with the Made in India Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during the flying display of various military aircraft at the inaugural event of the three-day air show at the Yelahanka base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the city's outskirts," a defence official told IANS.

With the conventional payload of guided and unguided weapons in the US Air Force on board, the massive aircraft is considered the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.

Powered by four General Electric F101-GE-102 turbofan engines with afterburner, the Bomber has 137 feet wingspan, 146 feet length, 34 feet height and weighs a whopping 86,183 kg.

"The bomber's maximum take-off weight is 2,16,634 kg and it has a capacity to carry 1,20,326 kg and can fly at 900 miles per hour at over 30,000 feet," Boeing said in its factsheet.

As a major partner, the US is participating in the air show to strengthen its defence ties with India, reflecting its shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Leading US defence firms are participating in the maiden hybrid exhibition amid the pandemic.

In the spirit of bilateral support, the US Air Force Band of the Pacific-based out of Hawaii is set to perform with ghatam artist Giridhar Udupa at Aero India.