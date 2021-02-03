Aero India 2021 takes off: Five things to look out for

Bengaluru has been gearing up for the periodic Aero India show that takes place in the city. The 13th edition of Aero India took off on Wednesday at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in the city's northern part.

As many as 601 exhibitors -- 523 Indian and 78 foreign -- and 14 countries have confirmed their participation, organisers said. Companies are set to showcase their capabilities, latest technologies, solutions, products and services at the show.

Here are five things to know about the event:

1. The Union government will formally seal the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircrafts (LCAs) from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

2. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will host a two-day conclave of Air Force chiefs of various countries, to discuss current issues related to "aero-space power strategy" and technological developments. The conclave will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on February 3. It is expected to be attended by about 75 countries, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

3. The B-1B Lancer heavy bomber, of the 28th Bomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, US will perform a "fly-by."

4. The British defence company BAE Systems said it will showcase a model of the advanced trainer aircraft Hawk, along with a laser-guided APKWS rocket at the exhibition.

5. HAL will showcase an 'Aatmanirbhar' Formation Flight. This programme, consisting HAL products such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will fly in a special formation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment, an HAL official said.

With PTI inputs