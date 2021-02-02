Aero India 2021: Here are the roads to avoid in Bengaluru and alternate routes

The modifications will be in effect from February 3 to February 5, between 5 am and 10 pm.



The 13th edition of the periodic air show and exhibition Aero India will commence in Bengaluruâ€™s Yelahanka Air Force Base on February 3. In the view of same, to avoid traffic congestions and maintain a free flow of traffic, the Bengaluru traffic police have put in place traffic diversions and alternative route arrangements. These modifications will be in effect from February 3 to February 5, between 5 am to 10 pm. Traffic police personnel will be deployed to help the public navigate through these modifications.

The police have allowed only one-way traffic movement on the Bengaluru-Bellary road from Satyapalli to Sadahalli gate. Prohibition on vehicular movement has been implemented for the route to Ambiance Dhaba House Cross. Furthermore, they have forbidden any traffic movement from Reva College Junction to Bagalur Cross Road. Vehicles going towards Chikkajala through the Airport Backgate (Begur Power Station), Chikkachal-Mylanahalli main road has been blocked.

Vehicular movement of heavy vehicles like lorries, trucks and private passenger buses have been prohibited on the following routes as well. The BMTC and KSRTC buses, and those vehicles with passes to the exhibition will be allowed to access these roads, the statement read.

Alternatives from places like Devanahalli, Ring Road, Nice Road and Hoskote areas for these heavy vehicles coming to Bengaluru from different cities like Hyderabad have been issued by the traffic police to avoid inconveniencing the public and congestion of traffic.

Moreover, the traffic police have also issued zone-wise routes for those who plan on heading towards Kempegowda International Airport. Commuters from across aouth and east Bengaluru can use major roads such as K R Puram, Bagalur, Begur, Mysuru Road, Goraguntepalya, Periyaballapur and others to reach the airport.

The notification also mentions that the parking of vehicles on either side of the road at Reva College Junction, Ambience Dhaba House Cross, Nagenahalli gate, Periyaballapur Main Road, Goraguntepalya junction and other places has been banned. Additionally, no parking will be allowed on the route from Hunsamarahalli Junction to Kodagalahatti on the Bengaluru-Bellary road.

A fast-traffic corridor has also been created from the Yelahanka Coffee Day junction to Indian Air Force Gate 2A for smooth traffic flow.