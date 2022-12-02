News

Adventure camp held for persons with disabilities

December 3, 2022 is designated as International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) by the United Nations Organisation. Its 2006 Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is a positive step towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Various events are organised the world over to increase awareness for the rights of Persons with Disabilities, to create inclusive societies and for opportunities for Persons with Disabilities to explore their potential. Seminars, talk shows, cultural functions are held at various places in India too, by Special Schools and Centres working with Persons with Disabilities.

The theme for the year 2022 is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world”.

Indian Society today has come a long way in terms of awareness and inclusivity. There remains many a mile to go before we can truly claim to be a fully inclusive society in terms of Awareness, Empathy, Accessible infrastructure at all public places like schools, hospitals, cinemas, railway stations, airports, restaurants, rest rooms etc.

We all need to work to enhance Self Esteem, Respect from society and confidence of these brothers and sisters with Disabilities. They are a valuable set of people with immense talent and can contribute positively to society. Creating more and more inclusive spaces, infrastructure and opportunities is the need of the hour.

Cdr. Rajendra Pawar, Retd, of First Light Consultants, Pune and Mrs. Akila Vaidyanathan, Director of The AMAZE Charitable Trust, Coimbatore have been running Adventure Camps for persons with special needs especially Autism. Akila along with her husband Sriram are pioneers in India for this unique concept of conducting outbound adventure camps for special persons and their families. Akila Vaidyanathan and Cdr Rajendra Pawar are joined in their efforts by Mrs Padma Ramani, based in Pune. Padma is a senior special educator with vast experience of working with special children.

These Adventure Camps include activities like valley crossings on the zip line, Burma bridge crossing, river crossing, rappelling, Tarzan swing, commando net climbing, kayaking and river swimming. Treks through fruit and flower nurseries, nature trails, camp fires and tent stays add to the unique experience at the Adventure Camps for Special Persons and Families.

Based on the feedback and anecdotal experiences of the camp participants, the following benefits have been observed amongst the Special children and their family members:

• Children develop group skills and social skills

• Children develop positive attitude and overcome fear

• Being with nature and doing fun activities
• A much-needed break from the routine

The sixth such camp in Western India at the Camp Water’s Edge in Vil. Takwe near Pune/ Lonavla is set to take place from 02 to 04 Dec 2022. Response and enrolment for this year's camp, the first such opportunity in India post pandemic, has been very enthusiastic. 30 special persons with various disabilities such as Autism, Down Syndrome etc. have enrolled for the camp. They belong to families from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Surat, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bangalore.

Friends of Cdr. Rajendra Pawar, Akila Vaidyanathan and Padma Ramani have voluntarily come forward to sponsor 7 Special Persons from economically weaker segment along with 3 adults accompanying them in the camp.

This could be a highlight for the initiatives at community level towards achieving the UNOs 2030 agenda of Sustainable Development and its theme for the year 2022 of “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world”.

Going forward it will help to sensitise society at large, Social Organisations such as Rotary & Lions Clubs, Corporate CSR Heads to support the efforts of First Light Consultants of Pune and Amaze Charitable Trust of Coimbatore in organising many more such Adventure camps for Special Persons from Indian society along with other children from various schools.

This movement will certainly help in transforming and creating a more inclusive mindset towards Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs, amongst future generation citizens. It will be the gateway to unleash the immense talent and potential of our Special Children to be harnessed for nation building.