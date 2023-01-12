Adnan Sami calls CM Jagan’s RRR Golden Globe tweet ‘separatist’, sparks row

Singer Adnan Sami’s response to CM Jagan’s remark about “the Telugu flag” flying high sparked a debate over whether RRR’s Golden Globe was a matter of Telugu or Indian pride.

Amid celebrations over the Golden Globe win for RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song on social media, a comment by singer Adnan Sami on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s congratulatory message has stoked controversy. CM Jagan tweeted that “the Telugu flag is flying high” with ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Golden Globe for best original song. Adnan Sami responded that he should have used the term ‘Indian flag’ instead.

The singer alleged that CM Jagan tried to separate his state from the rest of the country by using the phrase ‘Telugu flag’, and attributed it to a ‘separatist’ attitude. His response has been slammed by a few Andhra Pradesh ministers, YSRCP leaders, and several social media users, who argued that taking pride in a regional or linguistic identity does not take away from their identity as an Indian.

“Telugu flag? You mean the INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND!” Adnan Sami had tweeted while commenting on CM Jagan’s congratulatory message.

A few social media users pointed out that director SS Rajamouli himself has repeatedly been asserting that RRR is a Telugu film from south India, and not a Bollywood film, as diverse Indian films often tend to be perceived outside of India.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath doubled down on the Chief Minister’s proclamation of Telugu identity and said, “We are proud of our language, our culture, and our identity. And I proclaim again, WE ARE TELUGU. @AdnanSamiLive, you are no one to pass judgment on our patriotism. My pride in being Telugu does not take away from my identity as an Indian.

State Health Minister Vidadala Rajini too responded to Adnan Sami’s remark and said, “Taking pride in one's own identity doesn't allay their patriotism. Respecting one's origin doesn't convey separatism. Let's not confuse both. Rather than overthinking on Twitter, maybe you should work towards getting India another #GoldenGlobe @AdnanSamiLive.”

Pls refrain from making unnecessarily provocative statements @AdnanSamiLive - Hon'ble CM @ysjagan tweeted in happiness since most of main ppl related to #RRRMovie r Telugu. Does not preclude our love for India above all else - you don't need to teach us patriotism !!

Being a proud Maharashtrian doesn’t make me any less of an Indian.

What a childish tweet that doesn’t understand the depth & beauty of various languages, cultures and diverse colours of India.

Congratulations to #NaatuNaatu team and Telugu cinema.

It’s undoubtedly Telugu pride which India can celebrate and feel proud too.



It's undoubtedly Telugu pride which India can celebrate and feel proud too. All these days Indian Movies are overshadowed by #Bollywood internationally. So let's happily give credit to the emerging regional industries.