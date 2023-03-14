Adnan Sami calls Andhra CM Jagan ‘regional minded frog in a pond’, faces backlash

The singer had stirred a similar controversy recently when he accused Jagan of a “separate attitude”, after the Andhra CM tweeted that the “Telugu flag is flying high” while appreciating the RRR team for its Golden Globe win.

Singer Adnan Sami has invited the wrath of Telugu netizens yet again, this time by calling Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy a “regional minded frog in a pond” on Twitter. The singer’s words were in response to a tweet put out by Jagan on Monday, March 13, conveying his wishes to the team of Telugu film RRR for winning the Academy Award in the best original song category.

CM Jagan had tweeted that he was filled with pride that a Telugu song, which “so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage”, was given its due recognition internationally. “The Telugu flag is flying higher!” he added.

“Congratulations to SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, lyricist Chandrabose, Prem Rakshit, Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj and the entire team of RRR Movie. Thank you for making me, crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud,” he said in another tweet.

Reacting to Jagan’s first tweet a few hours later, Adnan wrote, “What a regional minded frog in a pond who can’t think about the ocean because it’s beyond his tiny nose!! Shame on you for creating regional divides & unable to embrace or preach national pride! Jai HIND!! (sic)”

Several netizens took offence to Adnan's tweet, with some of them pointing out that associating oneself to their mother tongue was a basic tendency in communication and thinking. “You have a lot to learn about this country if you can’t recognise Telugu as the language of this land,” a tweet said. A few others also pointed out that Adnan entirely ignored Jagan’s second tweet, which had mentioned that the team was making “all Indians incredibly proud”.

The singer had stirred a similar controversy just over two months ago when he accused Jagan of a “separate attitude”, after the latter tweeted on January 11 that the “Telugu flag is flying high”, appreciating the RRR team for its Golden Globe win in the ‘Best Original Song - Motion Picture’ category. At the time as well, many including ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet had come in support of the CM. The singer was also significantly trolled by several Telugu people and fans of RRR.

‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR is the first song from an Indian production to win an Oscar, a victory that has been celebrated by Indians and fans of the film across the globe. The song is composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Chandrabose, and features a dance-off between Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film. Playback singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who gave their voice to the song, also performed it at the 95th Academy Awards live event, which was hosted by American TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12.