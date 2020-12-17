Adivi Sesh’s first look from ‘Major’ released

Adivi will be seen playing martyred soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks.

Flix Tollywood

In his next titled Major, Adivi Sesh will be seen playing martyred soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. Adivi’s first look from the film was released on Thursday on his birthday by Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who is producing the film. Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I’m sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always!”

Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka who also helmed Adivi’s Goodachari. The film, being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is set to hit the screens in summer 2021. More than 50% of the film was completed when the shooting was hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was a National Security Guard commando who saved the lives of several hostages held in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during the 26/11 terrorist attacks in 2008 in Mumbai and was martyred in action. He was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra in 2009.

Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always!pic.twitter.com/q5BLRj8ewn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 17, 2020

Adivi Sesh had shared earlier that this was the coolest and toughest shoot in his career. In an interview with Cinema Express, Adivi was quoted as saying, “The story struck a chord within me, and I identified with the character of Sandeep a lot,” adding, “I was in the US when I learned the tragic news of Sandeep’s death during the 26/11 attacks. He looked like my older brother and I was shaken that a handsome and patriotic youngster, who had achieved much for his age, died so early.”

The film also stars Shobita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in prominent roles. Adivi, Shobita and Sashi Kiran Tikka had worked together in Goodachari, which was a box-office hit.

Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Sony Pictures International to bankroll the upcoming patriotic drama. It is being co-produced by Sesh’s Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy’s A+S Movies.

Adivi Sesh’s last release was Evaru directed by Venkat Ramji, which had hit the marquee last year. Regina Cassandra played the female lead in this flick with Naveen Chandra and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)