Adipurush makers to modify ‘jalegi tere baap ki’ dialogue after backlash

Several people have expressed their disappointment over the ‘uncouth’ dialogues in the devotional film.

After receiving severe criticism over the dialogues, makers of the recently released film Adipurush announced that they will be rewriting the lines as a mark of respect to the audience. A statement read: "Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film's dialogues, valuing the input of the public and the audience."

"The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring they resonate with the core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that inspite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."

A day after the release, the film starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas stirred controversy over its dialogues specifically where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines "jalegi bhi tere baap ki" to Meghnad. The controversy is in the Lanka Dahan scene, when Ravana's son lights up lord Hanuman's Tail and says: "Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai." To which the character of Hanuman replies: 'Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki."

Earlier, the film’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir justified the language and tone of the dialogues. “If there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division,” he claimed.

Adipurush also faces legal challenges. The Hindu Sena, a Hindu organisation, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking “objectionable” scenes involving characters such as Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman be removed from the movie. “The bearded look of Ravana’s character played by Saif Ali Khan in the film is hurting the sentiments of Hindu community as the Hindu Brahmin Ravana is shown making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an absolute insult to Hindu civilisation, Hindu religious figures, idols, ideals, etc. (sic),” the plea alleges.

The petition claims that the “inaccurate” depiction of Hindu religious characters in Om Raut’s telling of the Ramayana has garnered criticism and resentment from across the country, including from actors who portrayed these characters in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, a TV series from the late 1980s.