Adilabad shivers at 7.8 degrees, Hyderabad sees lowest temp of 9.4 degrees

Many places in Telangana recorded a minimum temperature in single digit during the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am on December 20.

Parts of Telangana continued to shiver on Monday, December 20, as the lowest temperature dipped further. Adilabad recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degree Celsius. Many places in the state recorded a minimum temperature in single digit. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Patancheru registered the lowest temperature at 9.4 degree Celsius, said Meteorological Centre Hyderabad.

The night temperature is likely to be 2-4 degrees below normal in a few pockets for the next three days. The met office attributed the chill to cold winds blowing from the North-East.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperature was in single digit in nine of the 33 districts during the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am on Monday, December 20, while it was between 10 and 13.9 degree Celsius in the remaining districts.

TSDPS has issued an alert for almost all the districts for the next three days as the minimum temperature is likely to be between 4 and 10 degree Celsius.

The met office, in its forecast for next 24 hours, said mist/haze is very likely to prevail during morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be North-Easterlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 13 degree Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature on the outskirts of Hyderabad continues to be 4-5 degrees lower compared to the core city areas. This variation is mainly due to the presence of open areas and a large number of trees.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh too, the IMD (India Meteorological Department) Meteorological Centre at Amaravati has forecast that the temperatures are likely to continue to fall below normal by 2-4 degrees across the state from December 19 to December 23.