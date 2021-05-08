Additional oxygen beds at CCCs, maternity hospitals set up in Bengaluru: Here’s the list

Known as Stabilisation Centres, these will have beds with oxygen cylinder and oxygen concentrator facilities.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has converted 179 beds in 12 maternity hospitals in the city as well as over 300 beds at 14 COVID Care Centres into oxygen beds. These are ‘Stabilisation Centres’, spread across eight zones in Bengaluru, are ready for use for those whose oxygen saturation level has dropped below 94. People can call 1912 as well to be allotted beds. This comes amid surging COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and growing demand for hospital facilities, especially intensive care and oxygen beds.

Under this plan for setting up Stabilisation Centres, a total of 531 beds equipped with oxygen cylinders or oxygen concentrators are to be made available. While all 531 are not yet ready, the BBMP is in the process of setting them up. Meanwhile, the following hospitals and CCCs have oxygen beds available for occupancy as of May 7, 11 am.

Rajajinagar Maternity Hospital – 10

Kaveripura Maternity Hospital – 8

Magadi Road Maternity Hospital – 10

Dr Babu Jagjeevanramnagar General Hospital – 30 (20 oxygen cylinder beds + 10 oxygen concentrator beds)

Shantinagar Maternity Hospital – 9

Gavipuram Guttahalli Referral Maternity Hospital – 10

Azadnagar Maternity Home – 10

Hoskerehalli Referral Hospital – 40

Wilson Garden Maternity Hospital – 22

Pobbathi Maternity Hospital – 14

Adugodi Maternity Hospital – 8

Tavarekere Maternity Hospital – 8

At CCCs, 468 beds were reported to be occupied as of May 7, 10 am, out of the total of 2,064. 102 oxygen cylinder beds are ready and 248 oxygen concentrator beds are also ready. Only 31 oxygen beds were reported occupied by patients at CCCs on Friday morning, while 319 are available to be occupied at the following facilities.

North Eastern Girls Hostel Jnana Bharati Campus - 74

Government Pre-metric Girls Hostel – 0

Haj Bhavan - 0

Karmika Bhavana - 0

Government Boys Arts College, Shanthinagar Primerose - 25

Mangala Raitha Bhavan, Hebbal - 28

Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College - 0

Navyashree International Hotel, ljipura - 13

HAL - 60

Government Ayurvedic College - 0

Government Unani Hospital - 19

Adugodi Bosch Sports Complex - 65

Koramangala Indoor Stadium National Games Village - 0

Vintage Blossom - 35

According to a press release by the BBMP on May 7, presently 12 maternity hospitals that have been converted to Stabilisation Centres that are to have a total of 240 oxygenated beds.

CCCs were originally set up for people experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 who do not have isolation capacity at home. Out of the total 2,064 beds in Bengaluru’s CCCs, at least 20% are being converted to oxygenated beds, the BBMP has said.

“Out of a total of 2,064 beds currently available in 14 Covid care centres, a total of 350 oxygenated beds have been installed, including oxygen cylinder support for 102 beds and oxygen concentrators for 248 beds,” the civic body said.