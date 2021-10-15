Adani Group takes over operation of Trivandrum International Airport

Announcing the formal takeover of the airport, the business giant said in a tweet that it was privileged to serve and welcome passengers to God's Own Country.

"Connecting lives with cherished travel experiences, we are pleased to share that #ThiruvananthapuramAirport is now a #GatewayToGoodness. We are privileged to serve and welcome passengers to God's Own Country filled with lush greenery, beautiful beaches, and exquisite cuisine", the group said in the tweet, both in English and Malayalam, past midnight on Thursday, October 14.

The group took over the operations of the airport despite protest by both ruling LDF and opposition UDF against handing it over to private players. Last year, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution protesting the privatisation of the airport.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had criticised the takeover of the airport by the Adani group, saying it was not for the development of the facility but to protect the interest of monopolies.

In January this year, Adani Enterprises had signed the concession agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operating and developing the Thiruvananthapuram airport, along with Jaipur and Guwahati airports. In a regulatory filing, the company had stated that the concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date.

Immediately after the signing of the concession agreement, employees of the Trivandrum International airport had raised slogans and protested in front of the office of the Director against the takeover of the airport by the Adani Group. The employees said their Special Leave Petition is pending in the Supreme court and wanted to know the reason for the hurry by the AAI in signing the agreement.

