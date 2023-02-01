Adani Enterprises calls off its FPO, investors to get back money

The move comes days after American short-seller Hindenburg alleged in a report that the Adani Group was engaged in stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani Group, on Wednesday, February 1, announced that they are cancelling the follow-on public offer (FPO) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore because of extraordinary circumstances in the share market. The FPO was reportedly oversubscribed to 112%. The move comes days after American short-seller Hindenburg alleged in a report that the Adani Group was engaged in stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Follow on Public Offer (FPO), is a process through which a company that already exists on an exchange, introduces new shares to investors or existing shareholders. It is mainly used by companies to make available more of its shares to the public, in order to raise capital or pay off debts. The Adani group opened its FPO for subscription on January 27.

In its press statement, the Group said that the Board of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed FPO. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the Company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdrawing the completed transaction," it stated.

Read the full statement below.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Enterprises Ltd said, “The Board takes this opportunity to thank all the investors for your support and commitment to our FPO. The subscription for the FPO closed successfully yesterday. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the Company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling. Thank you.

However, today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct. The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO.

We are working with our Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to refund the proceeds received by us in escrow and to also release the amounts blocked in your bank accounts for subscription to this issue.

Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cashflows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans. We will continue to focus on long term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals. Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy. We are very confident that we will continue to get your support. Thank you for your trust in us.”

