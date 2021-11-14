Actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa exchange rings amid pre-wedding festivities

The couple, who have been dating since 2010, are hosting their wedding at a luxury resort near Chandigarh.

Actor couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa exchanged rings in a pre-wedding ceremony in Chandigarh on Saturday, November 13. The couple, who have been dating since 2010, hosted a bash at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh, which was attended by their friends, including filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Saqib Saleem. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rajkummar Rao, 37, can be seen going down on one knee and proposing to Patralekhaa with a ring.

Patralekhaa, 32, also goes down on her knees and the duo exchange rings as singer Ed Sheeran's chartbuster Perfect starts playing. The couple then dance, as the guests cheer for them. While Rajkummar Rao wore a white kurta-churidaar with a jacket and sneakers, Patralekhaa donned a white off-shoulder gown for the ceremony. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot soon, on the night of Sunday, November 14.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's 2014 film CityLights and the ALTBalaji series Bose: Dead/Alive. In a 2019 Humans of Bombay post, Patralekhaa had said that Rajkummar Rao had first seen her in an ad and thought, “I’m going to marry her.” She went on to say, “And once we started working together– it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful – he’d bring everyone along with him like a tornado. He made sure that not only him, but everyone did their best, and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then!”

She also said that the two of them were equals, recalling an instance when Rajkummar Rao retweeted an article with the headline “Rajkumar Rao with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa,” saying “Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkumar.”

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming films include the comedy film Badhaai Do, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, and the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu action thriller HIT: The First Case.

With PTI inputs