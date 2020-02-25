Actors Poorna and Madhoo on board Kangana's 'Thalaivi'

Actors Poorna aka Shamna Kasim and 'Roja' fame Madhoo will play pivotal roles in the film.

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker AL Vijay is currently helming the biopic on the life of actor-politician J Jayalalithaa titled Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. On the eve of Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the makers released the second look of Kangana Ranaut as the late Chief Minister. Dressed in a plain white saree with the AIADMK flag colours on its border, the star’s look with fuller cheeks and a round red bindi on the forehead comes closer to the late AIADMK Supremo than her previous looks.

As the latest addition to the star cast, makers have roped in actors Poorna aka Shamna Kasim and veteran actor Madhoo to play pivotal roles in the film. While Poorna will play the controversial role of Sasikala in the film, Madhoo will be essaying Janaki Ramachandran’s role.

It may be noted initially there were reports that Priyamani might be playing the role of Sasikala in the film. There are already reports doing the rounds that actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha and Sathyaraj will be playing crucial roles, while the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The biopic is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and the film has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika.

Arvind Swami has been roped in for the role of former Tamil Nadu CM and legendary star MGR, who played an important role in the political career of Jayalalithaa. His first look was well received by everyone with many praising him on his remarkable resemblance to the late Leader.

The film will release in three languages - Tamil, Telugu and Hindi - worldwide on June 26, 2020.

(Content provided by Digital Native)