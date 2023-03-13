Actors Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser speak on their Oscar win

Malaysia-born Michelle, who played Evelyn Quan Wang in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once', is the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

Flix Oscars 2023

Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh bagged the Oscar for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, at the 95th Academy Awards presented on March 12 at Los Angeles, California. Malaysia-born Michelle, who played Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, is the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress. The movie also won in the Best Picture category. American-Canadian Brendan Fraser, who won Best Actor for his character Charlie in The Whale, said that he is grateful for the “creative lifeline”.

Michelle Yeoh

In her acceptance speech, Michelle said, to loud applause, “Ladies, don't ever let anyone tell you that you are past your prime. For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility.” The actor dedicated the award to her mother and all the mothers in the world, saying, “They are the superheroes, without them none of us would be here.” Later at the press room interaction, she said, “My mother has always instilled in me confidence and taught me about love, taught me about kindness and compassion. I think what mothers do is to constantly remind you to be better and they do it because they really want you to be better so you have more opportunities and a better life.”

The actor began her career in 1984 with The Owl Vs Bombo and her Hollywood career in 1997 with the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies. She is also known for her performance in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The former Miss Malaysia has also been involved in the fight against AIDS for many years. She was also the United Nations Development Project Goodwill Ambassador for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Speaking about the representation of Asians, she said, "This is actually a historical moment, so I really have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation. I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time and tonight we broke the ceiling. This is for the Asian community, for anybody who has been identified as a minority — we deserve to be heard, we deserve to be seen, we deserve to be given equal opportunities, so that we can have a seat at the table.”

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser received the Academy Award for his role as Charlie, a house-bound 600-pound English teacher who is trying to salvage his relationship with his estranged daughter, played by Sadie Sink. Receiving the Award, he said, "So this is what the multiverse looks like!” and continued down a nautical-themed speech thanking his cast, crew, and family. "I'm grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale," Brendan said. He also acknowledged the film’s team in his acceptance speech. "It couldn't be done without my cast. It's been like I've been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life, like my sons," he added.

To fellow nominees, he said, “Gentleman, you laid your whale-sized hearts bare so that we could see into your souls like no one else could do. It is my honour to be named alongside you in this category.” At the press room interaction, he spoke of the role the cast and crew played to build the character of Charlie, “It was my job to play Charlie from the inside out and theirs to create him from the outside in.” He also acknowledged his co-actors, “Sadie sink is incredible, believe me she is scary good.” Brendan further said about his character, “Charlie is so much more than just a gay man, he is a father, he is an educator, he is a truth seeker. That he fell hopelessly, inconveniently in love with whomever is immaterial. He is someone who found love, lost it and then found it again. Believe me if I can do it, you can too, good things will happen.”

The Whale marks a comeback of sorts for Brendan who was absent from films after being allegedly sexually harassed. In an interview, he alleged that he was sexually harassed by Philip Berk, the former president of Golden Globe awards and stated that he would not attend the award ceremony even if he were to get the award.

With inputs from IANS