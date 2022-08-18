Actor Vikram launches rehab centre for kids with disabilities at Kauvery Hospital

The centre located at Thoraipakkam, OMR, Chennai will provide intervention and therapy programme for children with spine and brain injury and various neurological conditions.

HAMSA Rehabilitation Centre, a unit of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, has announced the launch of an intervention centre for children with developmental, cognitive, behavioural and physical issues. The centre located at Thoraipakkam, OMR, Chennai will provide intervention and therapy programme for children with spine and brain injury and various neurological conditions like autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), developmental delay and learning difficulties, speech disorders, down syndrome, cerebral palsy. Actor Vikram was present at the launch of the rehabilitation centre.

A study from 2011 reports that nearly one in eight Indian children aged 2 to 9 years may have a neurodevelopmental disorder. The incidence of such developmental disorders is on the rise due to various reasons including lack of facilities and care at birth, infection, poor nutrition, pressures of urban life, late pregnancy and unstimulating environments.

Children with multiple disabilities have special and unique therapy requirements. There are many stakeholders in the care of children with multiple disabilities – parents and family, schools and teachers, paediatric & rehab doctors, and various therapists, like physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language pathologists, psychologist, counsellors, special educators, nutritionist and paediatric nurses.

The key focus is on early identification and intervention programs. HAMSA Rehab has partnered with hospitals, several schools, NGOs and educational institutions. “Early Identification and Intervention are the keys for progress in addressing such conditions in children. Of late, the identification of disabilities in children is delayed, owing to both parents working and the little time they have to spend with their children. The centre shall address such issues and help arrange appropriate therapies at much earlier stages,” said Dr Balamurali G, Managing Director - HAMSA Rehab.

The centre will also have leisure spots, Wi-Fi enabled work pods and a cafe for parents to engage themselves while their child undergoes therapy. “The parents also need to be educated on the program as they are the ones who would spend more time with their child. The confidence thus gained would enable them to closely monitor the child’s progress” said Dr Maria Fatima Josephine, Lead Consultant and Special educator, HAMSA Rehab.