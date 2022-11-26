Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune hospital

Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital earlier this month following health complications.

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune on Saturday, November 26. The actor had been undergoing treatment there for the past several weeks. Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital earlier this month following health complications. His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath (1990), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Natsamrat (2015) and Mission Mangal (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film Godavari.

Vikramâ€™s death comes as a shock as, on Friday, officials of the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital issued a statement that the actorâ€™s health was showing improvement. "Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eye and moving his limbs and is likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours," Shirish Yadkikar, spokesperson of the hospital, had said.