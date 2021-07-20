Actor Vijay’s Rolls Royce case transferred to another bench

Last week, the High Court came down hard on Vijay for challenging the levying of entry tax on his imported luxury car, a Rolls Royce Ghost, from England in 2012.

Flix Court

The Madras High Court Division bench heard the petition filed by actor Vijay, seeking permission to challenge the order passed by single judge, Justice SM Subramaniam, who dismissed Vijay’s earlier plea seeking exemption on entry tax collection for his 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost. The Madras High Court on Monday, postponed the hearing to a later date and transferred the case to the tax-related appeals. Holding that the petition had been posted before them by mistake, Justices M M Sundaresh and C Saravanan referred the matter back to the Registry for placing it before the appropriate bench. This bench is likely to be headed by Justice M Duraiswamy.

Last week, Justice S M Subramaniam came down hard on Vijay for challenging the levying of entry tax on his imported luxury car, a Rolls Royce Ghost, from England in 2012, saying such a reputed actor is "expected to pay the tax promptly and punctually" and should not remain a mere reel-life hero. The amount of Rs 1 lakh was to be remitted to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID-19 Public Relief Fund. The judge had also directed him to pay the tax.

“People are under the impression that they are the real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes. Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional. These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice in the society. Their pictures are against corrupt activities in the society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which is not in consonance with the provisions of the statutes,” the court said in its order.

Aggrieved, Vijay wanted to file an appeal, challenging the orders of the single judge and to expunge the remarks. As he could not get a hard copy of the order of the single judge, which is mandatory, he filed the present petition to permit him to file the appeal without the original order.

On the professional front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of upcoming Tamil movie Beast, co-starring Pooja Hegde.