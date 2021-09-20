Actor Vijay files civil suit to restrain parents from conducting meetings in his name

The actor has filed a civil suit seeking restraint on his father, the well-known director SA Chandrasekar, mother Shobha Sekar and 11 others from carrying out activities or meetings in his name.

news Legal

Kollywood actor Vijay has filed a civil suit at the Chennai City Court against his parentsâ€”SA Chandrasekar and Shobha Sekarâ€”and 11 other people including the Registrar of Societies, All India Vijay Makkal Iyakkamâ€™s district head R Padmanaban and functionaries of his fan clubs, seeking a restraint on conducting meetings or carrying out other activities in his name. As neither Vijay nor a representative for the actor appeared in court on the day of the hearingâ€”September 17, the hearing has been postponed to September 27.

Further, when the case came up for hearing, it appears to have been announced that six of the respondents had not received the notices. The responses from SA Chandrasekar, Shobha Sekar and Muthu were filed, but as Vijayâ€™s representative did not appear in court, the responses were reportedly returned to them and the case was postponed.

Last year in November, Vijay distanced himself from the All India Vijay Makkal Iyakkam party which was started and registered with the Election Commission of India by his father, who is also a well-known director. In a statement released shortly after the media broke the news, Vijay said that there was no connection between him and the party and also urged his fans not to join it, adding that it had no relation to his fan club. Vijay had issued a warning that strict action would be taken against anyone who uses his name, or his photograph for any mischief. SA Chandrasekar had later clarified to the media that he had started the party of his own accord and that Vijay did not have links to it. He had also said that he had registered the fan club with the ECI in order to provide recognition to youngsters who did good deeds in Vijayâ€™s name.

Others named in Vijayâ€™s petition include several functionaries of the All India Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and his fan clubs such as Infant Yogaraj, K Barathidasan, SJ Jagan and K Joseprabhu among others.