Actor Vijay Deverakonda launches his fashion brand ‘Rowdy Wear’ on Myntra

The brand’s merchandise, comprising apparel for men, women and children, including accessories and footwear, will be available on Myntra from February 12, 2020.

Atom Merchandise

Celebrities launching their own line of apparel brands is not new in the country. From Hrithik Roshan’s HRX to Deepika Padukone’s All About You, several stars have ventured into the retail business, mostly selling them through e-commerce sites.

However, in a first from Tollywood, actor Vijay Deverakonda has launched his fashion brand ‘Rowdy Wear’ on e-commerce portal Myntra on Tuesday. Deverakonda launched the brand Rowdy wear in 2018 post the success of his film Arjun Reddy and NOTA.

According to a statement from the brand, Rowdy Wear personifies ‘the rebel attitude and style of the actor and is an expression of a person’s rebellious self’.

The brand, which offers contemporary street fashion, is mainly targeting students and the younger generation. The brand’s streetwear range includes shirts, tees, sweatshirts, kurtas, jackets, hoodies, joggers, sneakers, caps, belts and more, at a price range of Rs 790- Rs 1990.

“Rowdy Wear is clearly an extension of my personality, it brings with it the attitude to express who you really are and questions conventional thoughts and processes with comfort, in street style. I believe this attitude is now entrenched in a majority of the youth in this nation and would like to aid them with the right fashion sense that further enhances their spirit. In order to achieve this, we have partnered with Myntra that will enable us reach far and wide,” Vijay Deverakonda said at the launch.

Deverakonda initially launched the apparel brand through the ‘Rowdy’ app. The partnership with Myntra, it claims, is set to enhance its reach nationally, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities and towns across the country.

“Films have come a long way in guiding our sense of fashion and continues to influence our style and attitude. Celebrities play an important role as fashion idols, both on and off screens and their massive fan-following often helps shape the market. Streetwear as a concept is becoming extremely popular and we are thrilled to on-board Rowdy Wear and deliver its attitude and merchandise to Vijay Deverakonda’s fans across the country,” Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said in a statement.