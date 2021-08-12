Actor Vijay and cricketer MS Dhoni meet on the sets of â€˜Beastâ€™

Notably, Vijay was the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural season of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor Vijay and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently met at Gokulam Studios in Chennai. Actor Vijay was shooting for his much-anticipated movie Beast, while MS Dhoni was shooting for a television commercial. Dhoni has reportedly been shooting for television commercials ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The two decided to catch up with each other. Notably, the duo have reunited after 2008, when Vijay was announced as the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural season of IPL. Actor Nayanthara was also announced as the brand ambassador for the team in 2008.

The photos of the duo have gone viral online. Fans have been using hashtags #ThalapathyVijay #GokulamStudios and #MSDhoni while circulating the images. Dhoni is fondly known as Thala by fans, while Vijay is popularly known as Thalapathy.

Vijay and Dhoni also posed for a photo with Dhoni's friend Seemant Lohani. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote: "Caption not required. Thala and Thalapathy (sic)." Dhoni is seen sporting a casual look in a blue tee while Vijay appears to be sporting a salt and pepper look in a grey denim shirt, in the images.



Image Credit: Twitter/ Kaushik LM

On the professional front, Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings team are all set to head to UAE later this month for IPL 2021.Vijay, on the other hand, is currently working on Beast, which co-stars actor Pooja Hegde. The movie marks Vijayâ€™s first-time collaboration with Pooja Hegde. Actor Pooja Hegde made her Kollywood debut in the 2012 superhero film Mugamoodi. Helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie has music by composer Anirudh Ravichander. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, Beast is expected to hit the big screens later this year.