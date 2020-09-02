Actor Vidya Balan says her heart breaks at vilification of Rhea Chakraborty

Vidya was responding to a post by actor Lakshmi Manchu who had expressed support for Rhea.

Flix Controversy

After actor Lakshmi Manchu spoke up in support of Rhea Chakraborty and her trial by media in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Vidya Balan has also spoken against Rhea’s ‘vilification’ in the media. Responding on Tuesday to Lakshmi’s post on Twitter, Vidya said, “My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty.”

Vidya said that it was unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of young Sushant had become a “media circus”. “In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn't it supposed to be 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty', or is it now 'Guilty Until Proven Innocent'!? Let's show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course,” Vidya said.

Earlier on Monday, Lakshmi Manchu had posted on twitter against the “evil and cruel lynching o a person and her entire family without knowing the facts.” Her post came after India Today’s interview with Rhea Chakraborty by Rajdeep Sardesai, and in the context of the trial by media Rhea is being put through by several mainstream channels and media including Times Now and Republic TV.

Expressing her faith in the judiciary and the investigating agencies probing Sushant’s death, Lakshmi said that till the truth is known, we should “restrain ourselves.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu quote tweeted Lakshmi and also spoke against the biased coverage against Rhea. She said that it was wrong to “overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai in June. He reportedly died by suicide, and his family has filed a case against his girlfriend Rhea and her family for abetting his suicide. The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death and has also questioned Rhea in the case.