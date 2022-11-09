Actor Varun Dhawan diagnosed with Vestibular hypofunction: What this means

Flix Health

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently disclosed that he suffers from a condition known as Vestibular hypofunction. At a gathering, the actor explained how his health had gotten worse as a result of overworking himself during the shooting of his last release JugJugg Jeeyo. Vestibular hypofunction, which can occur in the peripheral or central nervous systems, is a partial or complete lack of vestibular system function.

Vestibular hypofunction is a disorder that affects the balance of an individual. This occurs when the inner ear, which is also a component of your vestibular system, malfunctions. According to NHS (National Health Service) Lanarkshire, the vestibular system is located in the inner ear and cooperates with your eyes and muscles to keep you balanced. Vestibular hypofunction can have a variety of causes, including genetic, neurodegenerative, toxic, viral, and traumatic.

Our ears are complex structures made of bone and cartilage. There is a semicircular canal filled with liquids inside the ear, and the fluid's location changes when one moves. A sensor in the ear transmits the information to the brain, which aids in oneâ€™s sense of equilibrium. The portion of the inner ear responsible for balance is dysfunctional in Vestibular hypofunction.

Both sides of the head could be affected, or only one (unilateral hypofunction). It has a number of direct and indirect effects on daily living and functioning. Erroneous signals are delivered to the brain when an area of the inner ear isn't functioning properly, which results in the disorder.

Symptoms

â€” The most common side effects are chronic vertigo-free dizziness, and issues with balance, walking, and driving.

â€” Patients might find difficulty in reading signs while moving.

â€” It affects higher cognitive functions, affecting spatial memory, learning, and wayfinding.

Treatment

While some experts claim that making certain lifestyle adjustments, including some exercises and practicing yoga can help improve body balance, it is advised to consult a doctor.