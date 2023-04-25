Actor Unni Mukundan calls meeting PM Modi best 45 minutes of his life

PM Modi, on his 2-day visit to Kerala, interacted with young people in Kochi at a programme titled Yuvam Conclave on Monday, April 24.

In a post about meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Unni Mukundan sounded excited as he described the 45 minutes they spent together. PM Modi, on his two-day visit to Kerala, interacted with young people in Kochi at a programme titled Yuvam Conclave on Monday, April 24. Unni Mukundan was one of the actors from the Malayalam film industry present on stage, along with Aparna Balamurali, who won the National Award for best actor (female) last year, and Navya Nair, who recently made a comeback to films.

"This is the most electrifying post from this account!Thank you sir, from seeing you afar as a 14 year old and now finally Meeting you, I’m yet to recover! Your, “Kem cho Bhaila” on stage literally shook me up! It was one big dream that I had to meet u & talk to you in Gujarati! (sic)," Unni Mukundan posted on Twitter. The actor who grew up in Gujarat has earlier spoken about meeting Modi there as a child and flying kites with him.

In the photos he shared, Modi and Mukudan are in conversation and one is gifting the other an idol of Krishna. Mukundan went on to write that it was the best 45 minutes of his life.

"It’s done and what a way it has been! 45 mins of your time, is the best 45 mins of my life! I will never forget a word you told me… every Advice will be put into practice and implemented! Aavtha rehjo Sir, JaishriKrsn (sic)," he added.

Mukundan, who has been in the industry for many years now, recently acted in a film called Malikappuram, which some critics found to be pro-Hindutva. The film revolves around the journey of an eight year old girl, who is entirely devoted to Ayyappa, to Sabarimala. Women's entry at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple had led to a huge controversy when the Supreme Court allowed it in 2018 and right wing parties protested against it for months on end. While all men are allowed, only girls below 10 years of age -- as the child in Malikappuram -- and women aged above 50 used to be allowed in, before the order, and the protestors wanted it to remain that way. After all the furor, the temple was once again closed for women of menstruating age as review petitions are pending in the Supreme Court.