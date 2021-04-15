Actor Tovino Thomas tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier this month, the actor’s ‘Maayanadhi’ co-star Aishwarya Lekshmi too contracted the virus.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Tovino Thomas took to social media on Thursday to share with fans that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor stated that he is currently in isolation. Adding that it is an asymptomatic case, Tovino informed fans that he has been under quarantine for a couple of days now. However, Tovino also wrote that he is hoping to jump back into action soon and entertain fans. Noting that he is recovering well, the 32-year-old actor requested everyone to stay safe.

“Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward and long about returning to action and entertaining you all... Stay safe, everyone. Be back soon,” Tovino wrote on Facebook.

He is the latest addition to a long list of actors and celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks. Shooting for films had to be halted for the most part of last year due to the spread of the virus. Most of the films resumed shooting from November last year. However, there has been a spike in the number of cases contributing to the second wave of COVID-19 in India, and many actors and celebrities have contracted the virus.

Earlier, the actor’s co-star in the Malayalam movie Maayanadhi, Aishwarya Lekshmi too tested positive for the virus. In a lengthy note addressed to her followers, Aishwarya urged people to follow the social distancing norms and adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

On the professional front, Tovino has a number of projects in the pipeline. He awaits the release of Minnal Murali, Kaanekkane and Vazhakku. He will also be seen in the Aashiq Abu directorial Naaradan, which also stars Helen fame, Anna Ben, in the lead role. He has also signed a new film, Thallumala, which is currently in the pre-production phase. Tovino was last seen in the Malayalam thriller Kala, which was released on March 25.