Actor Tovino Thomas continues to be under observation in intensive care

Tovino Thomas was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after being injured on the set of his upcoming film ‘Kala’.

Mollywood Actor Tovino Thomas, who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday, continues to be kept under observation. Officials of the hospital told TNM that he is in the intensive care unit and will be under observation for a day more. Tovino was admitted to Renai Medicity at Palarivattom in Kochi after expressing abdominal pain. According to sources, the actor had incurred serious injuries while shooting some strenuous scenes for his upcoming movie Kala, directed by Rohith VS.

Though reports have stated that Tovino has internal injuries, hospital officials have said that further updates can be given only after one more day of observation. They also cued that the actor might not need surgery. “He has been kept in an intensive care unit so that there will be no other disturbances,” an official from the hospital said.

The film Kala, directed by Rohith VS, is said to be a ‘man versus wild’ thriller that touches upon the theme of human evolution. The motion poster of the film was released a week ago, showing the perspective of someone who is running, as if trying to escape from something, through woods.

Rohith VS’s directorial work includes Adventures of Omanakuttan and Ibilis.

Tovino had also received injuries earlier, while shooting for his movie Edakkad Batallion 06 that was released last year. He had performed a dangerous fire sequence himself, without a stunt double.

Tovino’s Kilometers and Kilometers, which was set to be released in March, had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. However, the movie premiered on Asianet during Onam.

Forensic, the Tovino starrer that was released in February this year, was also a thriller, where he played the role of a medico-legal advisor in the Kerala Police Department. Ajayante Randam Moshanam is an upcoming movie directed by Jithin Lal, and will feature Tovino in a triple role.